Previous
Next
Long-legged Fly by pamalama
93 / 365

Long-legged Fly

I really like their metallic color. They are only 1/4 inch in size, and hard to photograph. I was happy to get a clear shot of it.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise