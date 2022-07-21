Previous
Swallowtail by pamalama
Swallowtail

These butterflies love my gooseneck flowers.
Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Eugene Frenkel
Very cool
July 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail.
July 25th, 2022  
