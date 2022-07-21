Sign up
125 / 365
Swallowtail
These butterflies love my gooseneck flowers.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
2
0
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st July 2022 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Eugene Frenkel
Very cool
July 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail.
July 25th, 2022
