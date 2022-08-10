Previous
Abstract 10 by pamalama
Abstract 10

I brought the orb out of retirement for abstract August. I will admit that I missed it.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Susan Wakely ace
This is a very nice colourful effect.
August 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bright and beautiful effect ! - love it ! fav
August 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh! Lovely color!
August 11th, 2022  
Eugene Frenkel
Wow this is magical!
August 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
A magical abstract and wonderful swirls.
August 11th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Stunning shot and processing. The vibrant colours are so gorgeous.
August 11th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Wonderful composition, color use
August 11th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
August 11th, 2022  
