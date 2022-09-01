Sign up
163 / 365
Dahlia
The nifty fifty SOOC challenge this month may be a little bit too much for my OCD. I have not used my 50mm in a couple years. I am not a huge fan of it. I popped it on my spare camera, and will try to do at a few this month. It will be good for me.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
1
0
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
167
photos
77
followers
74
following
44% complete
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
10
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
1st September 2022 7:00pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
MONTSERRAT
Joli dahlia 👍
September 2nd, 2022
