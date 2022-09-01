Previous
Dahlia by pamalama
163 / 365

Dahlia

The nifty fifty SOOC challenge this month may be a little bit too much for my OCD. I have not used my 50mm in a couple years. I am not a huge fan of it. I popped it on my spare camera, and will try to do at a few this month. It will be good for me.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Pam

Photo Details

MONTSERRAT
Joli dahlia 👍
September 2nd, 2022  
