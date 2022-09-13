Previous
Yellow Fields by pamalama
175 / 365

Yellow Fields

Alzheimer's awareness song. For the song title challenge.

https://youtu.be/bkTct4KnQA0

I won't hold my breath
The words I write will never move you
I can't play your heartstrings like the photos do
And it's hard for me to say
The chords I play will never soothe you
What I'd give to find the peaceful side of you

Yellow fields will lead me back to you
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
48% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and dof! Will check out the song 😊
September 16th, 2022  
