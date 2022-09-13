Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
175 / 365
Yellow Fields
Alzheimer's awareness song. For the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/bkTct4KnQA0
I won't hold my breath
The words I write will never move you
I can't play your heartstrings like the photos do
And it's hard for me to say
The chords I play will never soothe you
What I'd give to find the peaceful side of you
Yellow fields will lead me back to you
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
181
photos
82
followers
79
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th September 2022 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
,
songtitle-89
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and dof! Will check out the song 😊
September 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close