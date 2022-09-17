Previous
Next
I Love Fall by pamalama
178 / 365

I Love Fall

A bug must have really loved this leaf. It chewed a heart into it.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is very pretty. I love fall, too.
September 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! what a cute find !
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise