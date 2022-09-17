Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
178 / 365
I Love Fall
A bug must have really loved this leaf. It chewed a heart into it.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
183
photos
82
followers
79
following
49% complete
View this month »
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
17th September 2022 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is very pretty. I love fall, too.
September 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! what a cute find !
September 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close