Orb Weaver

A very chilly start, but it warmed up, and was sunny all day. At last count I have 5 female orb weavers hanging out under my deck. It took me a long time to get use to them. They are pretty scary looking, but are harmless, and beneficial to the garden. I relocate the nests in the spring as I do not need thousands of them hanging around. A few escape, and take up residence. I do enjoy watching them in the summer. Males very rarely build webs, and they are much smaller then the females. They basically just run around chasing the ladies. The first hard frost, and they will be gone.