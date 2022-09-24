Previous
Next
Orb Weaver by pamalama
185 / 365

Orb Weaver

A very chilly start, but it warmed up, and was sunny all day. At last count I have 5 female orb weavers hanging out under my deck. It took me a long time to get use to them. They are pretty scary looking, but are harmless, and beneficial to the garden. I relocate the nests in the spring as I do not need thousands of them hanging around. A few escape, and take up residence. I do enjoy watching them in the summer. Males very rarely build webs, and they are much smaller then the females. They basically just run around chasing the ladies. The first hard frost, and they will be gone.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
such detail and I love your bokeh
September 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super macro shot - great detail , and brightness in the bokeh - love the composition!
September 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise