More dead trees, and colors

I have been sick with a non Covid respiratory illness. This morning was the first time I have been out to photograph since Friday. I probably shouldn't have been out this morning, but I was in my warm car, and took this shot from the side of the road. It is a small swampy kind of pond that is down the road from my house. We had our first hard frost today. It was 29 degrees when I woke up. Brrrr.