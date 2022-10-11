Previous
More dead trees, and colors by pamalama
197 / 365

More dead trees, and colors

I have been sick with a non Covid respiratory illness. This morning was the first time I have been out to photograph since Friday. I probably shouldn't have been out this morning, but I was in my warm car, and took this shot from the side of the road. It is a small swampy kind of pond that is down the road from my house. We had our first hard frost today. It was 29 degrees when I woke up. Brrrr.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Superb colours.
Sort of early for hard frost, isn't it?
Are there such things as non.covid respiratory illnesses???
The times we live...
October 11th, 2022  
Wow, really stunning colors and composition. Really nice on black.
October 11th, 2022  
Beautiful colours and reflections. Poor you, I hope that you are now on the road to recovery.
October 11th, 2022  
@monikozi Thank you, Moni. It is actually a little late for frost here. We usually see it in September. I think the doctors should just call it what it is (bronchitis), but I guess everything has to be associated with covid now.
October 11th, 2022  
Such beautiful and colourful trees and reflections, love the greyness of the dead trees amongst all the brilliant colours. Sorry to hear that you have not been well - lets hope you will feel well again soon!
October 11th, 2022  
Gorgeous colors with the addition of great reflections
October 11th, 2022  
Lovely shot! Sometimes the beauty of nature and crispy clean air are better healers than anything else in the medicine cabinet--hope you feel better soon!
October 11th, 2022  
A beautiful composition and reflections. Hope you are soon feeling up to snuff!
October 11th, 2022  
