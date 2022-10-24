Previous
Pond reflections by pamalama
210 / 365

Pond reflections

The leaves are falling fast.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous abstract and colours.
October 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful!!!
October 25th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful colours and focus!
October 25th, 2022  
