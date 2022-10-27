Sign up
211 / 365
Sliver of Light
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
57% complete
211
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
27th October 2022 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the silhouettes and tones.
October 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful, stunning soft colour tones, the fragile looking new moon and the strong silhouettes makes for a beautiful composition! fav
October 28th, 2022
