Landscape by pamalama
228 / 365

Landscape

I am looking forward to snow this week. The landscape is looking quite ugly. The tamarack trees are holding on to their needles. Their gold color adds a bit of color on a drab, and dreary day.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Christine Sztukowski
Dreary day made a beautiful photo
November 14th, 2022  
