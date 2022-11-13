Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
228 / 365
Landscape
I am looking forward to snow this week. The landscape is looking quite ugly. The tamarack trees are holding on to their needles. Their gold color adds a bit of color on a drab, and dreary day.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
232
photos
94
followers
92
following
62% complete
View this month »
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th November 2022 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nov22words
Christine Sztukowski
Dreary day made a beautiful photo
November 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close