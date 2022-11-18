Sign up
233 / 365
Bubbles
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th November 2022 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Trending
page
Tags
nov22words
Babs
ace
Oh well spotted, lovely rainbow bubbles. fav.
November 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured a fabulous effect on the bubbles.
November 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply gorgeous! fav
November 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
Well done!
November 18th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Really clever.
November 18th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool looking bubble capture
November 18th, 2022
