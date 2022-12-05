Previous
Say Cheesy by pamalama
246 / 365

Say Cheesy

I do love gnomes, but I wish it would snow so I could go outside, and photograph. It is really ugly out there right now.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
George
perfect Christmas full of anticipation photo
December 6th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
nice shot - i love the traditional look fav
December 6th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute Christmassy gnome shot.
December 6th, 2022  
