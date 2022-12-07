Previous
Next
Santa came to town by pamalama
248 / 365

Santa came to town

It rained all day, but cleared up just in time for the little ones to enjoy a visit with Santa.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So festive!
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise