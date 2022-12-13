Sign up
Previous
Next
253 / 365
Cold Enough
-2 degrees, and no wind. A perfect morning for frozen bubbles.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th December 2022 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
I’ve never lived in snow. Is that really a bubble. Great shot.
December 14th, 2022
