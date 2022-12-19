Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
259 / 365
Well Fed Fred
I call all of the squirrels that live in my back yard Fred. This one is going to cost me a fortune in bird food this winter. I don't mind. He is kind of cute.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
263
photos
101
followers
98
following
70% complete
View this month »
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th December 2022 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture. Would make a lovely Christmas card.
December 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Splendid shot! Love the snow covered branch with your fur creature. =)
December 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close