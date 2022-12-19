Previous
259 / 365

Well Fed Fred

I call all of the squirrels that live in my back yard Fred. This one is going to cost me a fortune in bird food this winter. I don't mind. He is kind of cute.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture. Would make a lovely Christmas card.
December 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Splendid shot! Love the snow covered branch with your fur creature. =)
December 20th, 2022  
