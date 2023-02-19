Sign up
310 / 365
Starfish still life
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
5
1
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
316
photos
119
followers
119
following
85% complete
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
305
306
307
308
5
309
310
311
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th February 2023 4:48pm
Tags
for2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully composed and captured! fav
February 21st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful!
February 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and reflection.
February 21st, 2023
Sudo
Lovely
February 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot and reflection
February 21st, 2023
