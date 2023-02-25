Previous
Next
Lake Thaw by pamalama
316 / 365

Lake Thaw

In the spring winds push the ice to the shore of this lake.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great pov. Amazing to see those large sheets of ice.
February 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Glorious capture!
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise