316 / 365
Lake Thaw
In the spring winds push the ice to the shore of this lake.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
2
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
322
photos
120
followers
120
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
25th February 2023 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov. Amazing to see those large sheets of ice.
February 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Glorious capture!
February 27th, 2023
