Pink by pamalama
324 / 365

Pink

This did not turn out the way I had envisioned. The paper was extremely unruly. I feel like I fought with paper all day. I dreamed about paper attacking me in my sleep. I think I am done with these ha ha.
5th March 2023

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Another beauty ! - love the shapes and the tones of pink!
March 6th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
It is really quite beautiful. Well done.
March 6th, 2023  
Anita W
All of your colour paper shots have been amazing!
March 6th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography
Fantastic!!
Fantastic!!
March 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous result In spite of it being unruly.
March 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh so sleek what a great shot. fav.
March 6th, 2023  
