324 / 365
Pink
This did not turn out the way I had envisioned. The paper was extremely unruly. I feel like I fought with paper all day. I dreamed about paper attacking me in my sleep. I think I am done with these ha ha.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another beauty ! - love the shapes and the tones of pink!
March 6th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
It is really quite beautiful. Well done.
March 6th, 2023
Anita W
All of your colour paper shots have been amazing!
March 6th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Fantastic!!
March 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous result In spite of it being unruly.
March 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh so sleek what a great shot. fav.
March 6th, 2023
