Play With Fire by pamalama
326 / 365

Play With Fire

Playing with fire this week.
https://youtu.be/0xBGSlnTino
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Pam

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely orange flame!
March 7th, 2023  
Anita W
Brilliant capture - I have never seen a match captured in this way before. Excellent focus.
March 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture!
March 7th, 2023  
Kim ace
Perfectly focused and composed!
March 7th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Fabulous focus on the match head
March 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice simplicity
March 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
I too like the simplicity
March 7th, 2023  
