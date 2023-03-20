Previous
Red Record by pamalama
339 / 365

Red Record

Searching for rainbow colors in my vinyl record collection this week. I love that newly released albums are coming out in so many different colors.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
92% complete

92% complete

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely find and composition.
March 21st, 2023  
