This is the album that inspired me to do a week of vinyl records for rainbow month. It is a clear record with splatters of color everywhere. Primus's "The Desaturating Seven" is a concept album based on the children’s book The Rainbow Goblins by Ul de Rico. The book tells a story of seven goblins one representing each color of the rainbow. They simultaneously pull the color out of the world. I saw this album performed live, and it was a feast for my ears, and eyes. The album is signed which annoys me a bit, but I was thrilled that the in camera 4 exposure turned out so well. It took about 10 tries to line everything up. This is two exposures of the album, one of the record sleeve, and one of the album cover which has the seven goblins on it. https://youtu.be/kZVToL4LhDQ