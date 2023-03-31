Previous
Lady Bug on Blue Flower by pamalama
350 / 365

Lady Bug on Blue Flower

The last shot for rainbow month. It was a fun month.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Babs ace
Well spotted. What a lovely little ladybug peeping out of the flower.
April 2nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
so very beautiful Fav
your calendar is so creative
April 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
spectacular
April 2nd, 2023  
Megan ace
What a totally adorable way to end the month.
April 2nd, 2023  
Dave ace
Beautiful image. Looks like a little face peeking over blue snow.
April 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful image!
April 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Well captured!
April 2nd, 2023  
