354 / 365
Showing off her yellow
The Goldfinches are molting. I love to watch their color change.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Pam
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
359
photos
124
followers
123
following
354
Peter Dulis
sweet
April 5th, 2023
Renee Salamon
Lovely tones, he’s beautiful
April 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet capture.
April 5th, 2023
Chris Cook
Nicely done.
April 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Well spotted and a sweet capture.
April 5th, 2023
