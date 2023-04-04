Previous
Next
Showing off her yellow by pamalama
354 / 365

Showing off her yellow

The Goldfinches are molting. I love to watch their color change.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 5th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely tones, he’s beautiful
April 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
April 5th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Nicely done.
April 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a sweet capture.
April 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise