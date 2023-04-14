Pond Reflections

I spent the afternoon with Megan @kuva. It was a very warm sunny day. We visited a local pond, and saw a lot of wildlife. The wind was calm, and the reflections on the pond were amazing. It was such a enjoyable, and relaxing day. This is my 365th photo. There are some holes in my project, and it took me an extra month to reach it. The highlight of my year on 365 is definitely meeting Megan. We have met up a few times, and it is always so much fun. I have been inspired by all of you, and thank you for constant support, and kind words. You are all awesome.