362 / 365
Pussy Willow Blooms
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
5
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
367
photos
124
followers
123
following
99% complete
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th April 2023 5:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Lovely focussing
April 17th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Great focus. I really like it.
April 17th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Depth of field is perfect, Pam.
April 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous focus and dof.
April 17th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2023
