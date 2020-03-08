Sign up
Photo 3139
Foxy goes to kindergarten
The pink fox and rose gold coat made the pink shot for rainbow 2020 🌈
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Perfectly pretty in pink!
March 8th, 2020
