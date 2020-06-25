Previous
Secrets by pandorasecho
Secrets

Not a chapel

This was a radio, Morse code interception station. To try to figure out the next plans of Japan and Germany, this little beachfront chapel was constantly tracking radio communications.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

@pandorasecho
