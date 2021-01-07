Sign up
Photo 3444
The peanut gallery
Foxy and I were sidelined and cheering on Miss Daisy while she got her teeth worked on at the dentist
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
Mary Siegle
ace
Ha ha ha! What a cheering section the pair of you make. If I had been Daisy I would have been laughing too hard for the dentist to get anything done.
January 7th, 2021
