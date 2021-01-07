Previous
Next
The peanut gallery by pandorasecho
Photo 3444

The peanut gallery

Foxy and I were sidelined and cheering on Miss Daisy while she got her teeth worked on at the dentist
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
943% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Ha ha ha! What a cheering section the pair of you make. If I had been Daisy I would have been laughing too hard for the dentist to get anything done.
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise