Red 2 by pandorasecho
Red 2

I love Harry Potter even with the controversy regarding the views of the author on real world subjects. Sometimes controversy is good for causing needed discussion.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Dixie Goode

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love it. I'm a big Harry Potter fan.
March 8th, 2021  
Hazel ace
I know nothing about Harry Potter but that looks a cheery mug!
March 8th, 2021  
Bep
My granddaughters are big fans!
March 8th, 2021  
