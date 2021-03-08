Sign up
Photo 3504
Red 2
I love Harry Potter even with the controversy regarding the views of the author on real world subjects. Sometimes controversy is good for causing needed discussion.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
rainbow2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it. I'm a big Harry Potter fan.
March 8th, 2021
Hazel
ace
I know nothing about Harry Potter but that looks a cheery mug!
March 8th, 2021
Bep
My granddaughters are big fans!
March 8th, 2021
