Previous
Next
Family tree by pandorasecho
Photo 3613

Family tree

My granddaughter’s cousin painted me a seascape. I used it as the background for their shared cousins and aunts and uncles. Only my granddaughter is related to me but this helps me see the connections in her mother’s family.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise