Photo 3613
Family tree
My granddaughter’s cousin painted me a seascape. I used it as the background for their shared cousins and aunts and uncles. Only my granddaughter is related to me but this helps me see the connections in her mother’s family.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
0
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
4957
photos
55
followers
57
following
989% complete
