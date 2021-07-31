Previous
Next
Jumping with life jacket by pandorasecho
Photo 3649

Jumping with life jacket

They pretended they were jumping from the deck of a boat then made a circle and floated together
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
999% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise