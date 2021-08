Dad’s Family

My Dad was born into a large family in Pittsburgh, and when he was seven his mother died. His oldest sister was already married with kids of her own but raised the little’ uns too. Dad’s brother told me he had destroyed every copy of a photo of my Dad with curls because he didn’t want anyone thinking his brother was a girl, but the oldest sister later sent me pictures from the day he got his first haircut. These are the only “young pictures” I’ve seen of my Dad.