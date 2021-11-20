Previous
Next
Chim chiminee chim chim churee by pandorasecho
Photo 3761

Chim chiminee chim chim churee

When the fireplace suddenly started pouring smoke into the room instead of up the chimney, we knew it was time to have the sweep pay a visit.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1030% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise