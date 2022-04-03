Previous
Crystal Redwood by pandorasecho
Photo 3895

Crystal Redwood

Daisy had a tag board redwood tree saturated in food coloring and a little bit of potassium mix to add to grow a crystal tree. I thought it would take days but it was only about 6 hours.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
