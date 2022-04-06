Previous
Elk Creek meets the sea by pandorasecho
Photo 3898

Elk Creek meets the sea

When I turn my back on watching the granddaughter in swimming lessons, this is my view.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

mittens (Marilyn) ace
The scene looks so pretty in the globe.
April 6th, 2022  
