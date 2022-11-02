Previous
Next
Grandpa by pandorasecho
Photo 4108

Grandpa

My camera doesn’t really understand iso-100 but it does take pictures in complete darkness without a flash and this was just after they settled down to enjoy the glow from the jack-o-lanterns they had just carved and lit.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise