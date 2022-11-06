Sign up
Photo 4112
Roll Credit
This one stumped me,
The “roll credit meme” search says it is anytime a movie uses its own title in a scene
A credit scroll is after the show
I decided to just give credit for the rolling waves, Lol.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
Tags
owo-5
nov22words
