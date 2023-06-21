Sign up
Previous
Photo 4339
Wild rose
We say this bright red, not a bird, because it wasn’t moving. But high up in a plum tree. Far too early for the fall plums we get and too large, but closer examination proved it to be a vine rose.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2023 1:27pm
Tags
30-days-wild23
