Mostly for the memory
Lightning storm, dry lightning strikes on Tuesday, followed by fire in the Smith River Canyon. Roads closed to inland area. Power lines right where two fires converged. Power shut down, so no well water. Pacific power bringing in huge generators to plug in at power stations. Community showers and meals and sitting together at WiFi spots. The school district delaying school year start until at least 9/5.
Friends evacuated or actually having lost houses. Now at over 52,000 acres burnt and zero containment and predicted new wind and dry lightning storms.
