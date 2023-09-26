Previous
Success
Success

Daisy tried to get Foxy to play in a sprinkler and wading pool this summer with no luck. She was deceptively sweet with treats in hand and after being lured into one puddle, the dog was delighted to jump and play.
26th September 2023

