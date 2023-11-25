61 -

What moment this week are you most grateful for?





My husband’s birthday was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. He and I got to talk to family and friends on the phone. Our Granddaughter told him Happy Birthday and my brother sang him a birthday song he heard loud 3,000 miles away.

Our youngest son and oldest granddaughter came with us for a drive up the coast. We walked on the docks and watched the sun set and the moon rise over a beautiful beach. We ate pizza and ice cream and fudge and played air hockey in the game room.

We missed a lot of people over this week and the fact so many celebrated his birthday was a good reminder that when we feel alone we really are not.

