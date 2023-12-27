Sign up
Photo 4528
The dream
The boy never looks quite this calm and happy. Being autistic is hard. But this ai enhanced scene is what could be if he could just breath easy.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Mary Siegle
ace
He’s a beautiful boy. What a sweet smile you managed to capture!
December 28th, 2023
