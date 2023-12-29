Previous
Next
My husband on the Jetty by pandorasecho
Photo 4530

My husband on the Jetty

He lost 100 pounds and suddenly can climb and bike and run again.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise