Weather by pandorasecho
Weather

Grey and rainy alternates with sun and thunderheads and forty miles away there is snow up the hills from here at sea level
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that just looks so wild!
January 7th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
We just had a huge snowstorm yesterday/last night. Beautiful shot.
January 7th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great capture
January 7th, 2024  
