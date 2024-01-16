Sign up
Photo 4548
It looks like she is following grandpa and I’m following them. But really she wanted to see a mall and the nearest is 90 miles away and only a shell of its glory days but we followed her wishes and she said, “it was the best day this year”. Jan. 15
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
6749
photos
64
followers
65
following
1246% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th January 2024 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jan24words
Walks @ 7
ace
Tells a story very well
January 16th, 2024
