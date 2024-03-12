Previous
Orange build by pandorasecho
Photo 4604

Orange build

Tearing down the Old Dr Fine bridge next to the temporary bridge over the Smith River
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice story telling
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise