Blue celebration by pandorasecho
Photo 4621

Blue celebration

My youngest and my husband kicking my butt at the second board game of a very lazy spring break Thursday. Daisy beat her dad by $25 and her grandpa by $500 but everyone was $3,000 ahead of grandma.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
