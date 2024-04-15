Previous
Above just a memory by pandorasecho
Above just a memory

Pebbles and the Little kiddles were big parts of my childhood but this box, a tribute to powerful girls with the theme Girls Rock raises it above any messaging of my Saturday morning cartoons
