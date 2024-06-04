Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4688
Shadows
Trying to take a picture of the metallic paint I used today but the sun caused the shine and shadows
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7037
photos
65
followers
68
following
1284% complete
View this month »
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
4686
4687
4688
Latest from all albums
2294
4685
2295
4686
2296
4687
2297
4688
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th June 2024 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june24words
bkb in the city
Very nice artwork
June 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close